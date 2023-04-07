A second half double from Tom Cannon gave Lowe’s men all three points and kept them within touching distance of the play-offs.

A pinpoint header from a Robbie Brady cross gave Cannon his first of the afternoon before making it two just minutes later as he got on the end of a flick from Troy Parrott, calmly slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe looks on before the match

Lowe had total faith in his side during the game, that if they did their side of the game they would get the best over struggling Rangers who tumble nearer to the drop.

“It was a good performance, plenty of opportunities created, a couple of good goals, we could have had more,” Lowe said.

“I thought we dominated from start to finish. Possession was good, working our way through the thirds and up the pitch. We defended solid and resolute as we always do.

“We said if we could keep the back door shut and give ourselves a a platform we’d give ourselves on platform to go down the other end and create some chances and we did that. Overall I’m pleased.”

Preston had three big chances to take the lead during the first 45 minutes, Alan Browne, Parrott and Jordan Storey all going close - the former finding the inside of the post.

QPR broke from that chance and almost took the lead themselves. But Lowe kept his composure at the break and admitted there was not much he needed to say.

In the end his side’s superiority showed and they took their chances as they came once again in the second period.

He said: “We normally have a lot to say at half time but there wasn’t much today really. It was just simplify everything and keep doing the right things.

“We wanted to get more interchanging and the strikers to stay in the box, which lo and behold the first goal Tom stays in the box and gets a cross and gets across for the glancing header.

“We knew QPR are fighting for points and are down there which can sometimes be a banana skin. That’s the danger.

“I thought the lads were solid professionally and resolute from the minute we got here.

“We knew what QPR could pose, we knew what they could do but we nullified all their strengths and we capitalised on their weaknesses, which, when you score a couple of goals like we did at Loftus Road it’s always pleasing for our fans to see that behind the goal down that end.