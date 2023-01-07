The game was level at half time but Huddersfield got the first goal, Florian Kamberi coming off the bench to break the deadlock. PNE responded swiftly and within a matter of minutes had drawn level, defender Tom Lees diverting the ball into his own net from a Ben Woodburn cross.

Bambo Diaby’s emphatic volley put the home side into the lead before captain Alan Browne rounded off the scoring in the closing stages.

Lowe felt he saw an improvement from his side in the second half and that they were kicked into life by going behind.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

He said: “It was chalk and cheese, the first and second half. Playing them for the fourth time, it was a bit dicey from both teams.

"What we needed to do was have a calmness in our play and keep creating opportunities and hopefully score them. I thought the second half was very good, we were well worthy.

"To concede a stupid, scruffy goal on our behalf is disappointing but sometimes that's what is needed. It gives sus a kick up the backside to go and compete and not roll over and we did that.”

Preston were behind for only three minutes as Lees turned the ball beyond Nicholas Bilokapic in his own goal, with Mikey O’Neill causing a problem in the area in his first league start.

Diaby’s goal was the pick of the bunch and Lowe actually saw it coming.

He said: "It was a pretty quick reaction, a great ball in from Ben Woodburn who I thought was fantastic. Mikey got across his man, I asked him if he touched it and he said yes, and then straight away said no!

"It would have been a nice moment for him but the own goal helps you on your way and then Bambo hits a rocket from 12 yards out.