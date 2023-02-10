Onomah was the latest addition to North End’s squad in January, signing on a free on deadline day. But with plenty of excitement around the 25-year-old’s arrivals, PNE fans may have to be patient to see the best of the former Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham midfielder.

He has played just twice this season before moving to Lancashire – coming off the bench against Bristol City for his debut last week – and whilst he is doing extra fitness sessions, he won’t be in a starting XI for a little while yet it seems.

Lowe said: "His ability on the pitch is frightening, as you can imagine with where he's been and what he's done. He's doing some catch-ups, he's probably not going to be ready in terms of match fitness for a few weeks, in terms of starting the games.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe watches the second half action from the technical area

"He's getting there and there are minutes that he can play and get on the pitch. The more training sessions he has and the more afternoon sessions he has with John Lucas, the fitter he's going to get. He's raring to go, he's looking good, looking sharp in training and long may that continue because there will be opportunities for him to play.”

Preston face a tough task this weekend away at runaway league leaders Burnley but they do have a positive that they are playing away from home.

Their record on their travels is strong but Lowe admits they do not do anything too differently when they’re playing away, though pressure might play a part.

He said: “I don't know what the difference is, we'll prepare the same and we do prepare the same. What's different is we'll have pre-match at Euxton - which we did against Huddersfield and Norwich - when we played Blackburn, we've done it. In terms of the structure and the setup, it's not much different than when we're at home.

"There's no real pressure on them away from home, potentially, do the lads feel pressure at home? Potentially. But ultimately we do everything we possibly can on a daily basis. The lads don't like change so we try not to change things too much.