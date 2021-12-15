Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is quickly learning about the Lilywhites squad

The new PNE manager had three training sessions with the squad ahead of the 2-1 win over Barnsley last Saturday.

He was back out on the Euxton pitches on Monday and Tuesday as the focus turned to this weekend’s clash with Millwall.

Following training on Tuesday morning, Lowe was in the dug out after lunch for the Central League clash with Accrington Stanley.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe with first-team coach Mike Marsh

His vow to run the rule over the whole squad and give everyone a chance to shine in the coming weeks, rang true with the selection of the reserve side to face Accy.

Most of those who didn’t start the Barnsley game, got a game in the second string.

Ryan Ledson and Scott Sinclair who came off the bench to good affect in the Championship win, got longer to press their claims.

Both played 64 minutes, with Saturday’s other used sub Brad Potts featuring for 76 minutes.

PNE midfielder Adam O'Reilly impressed in the reserves Pic: Ian Robinson/PNE

Liam Lindsay got an hour in the back three before coming off.

Lowe was to get a look at three young players who are currently out on loan but still able to feature in the reserves.

Joe Rodwell-Grant played the full 90 minutes up front and scored PNE’s first goal in the 4-2 win.

Catching the eye was Adam O’Reilly at right wing-back and later in midfield.

For the last half hour there was a run on the left for Lewis Coulton.

Bamber Bridge having no midweek game allowed him and Rodwell-Grant to play, likewise O’Reilly at Stalybridge.

The trio are out on loan until January 1.

Three other youngsters, Josh Seary, Mikey O’Neill and Finlay Cross-Adair came off the bench in the second half.

O’Neill, a second-year scholar, scored the fourth goal with a well-placed finish.