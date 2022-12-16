Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe hoping to have numbers boosted ahead of Queens Park Rangers contest

Lowe was without seven first team players for last week’s game against Blackburn Rovers, with six players involved in his last squad unavailable.

The PNE boss is hoping to have two of Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Ali McCann, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis and Sean Maguire back, although he is remaining tight-lipped on who exactly.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a word with fourth official David Webb

He said: "We'll hopefully have a couple back for the weekend because they were more precautions and aren't too bad. We have a couple that are training with us today (Thursday) so we'll know a bit more when they come through.

"It's mad, there is probably going to be two next week and two the following week. It's not as bad as we first thought which is a big bonus but it is what it is. We had a tough week the week before the Blackburn game but you have to get over these obstacles don't you?

"We've been great with injuries, we've had like 96% player availability so far. If we can get that back in the next few weeks I'll be happy.”

Lowe will up against an old friend tomorrow, QPR’s new head coach Neil Critchley. The former Blackpool boss, that Lowe beat at Deepdale back in April, took charge of the London club this week bringing in his former assistant Mike Garrity from Lincoln City.

QPR have been out of form of late, taking one point from a possible 18, but after a strong start to the season that at one point left them two points off the top, Lowe is not about to take them lightly.

He said: “We know Critch and Michael Garrity, we know what style of football they play. They're two fantastic coaches.

"We won't underestimate Queens Park Rangers because they've been in fantastic form before all the fuss happened over the old manager. It probably upset the camp, I'm sure it would upset any football team.

"We're not looking past that, they've got a fantastic group of players and had a fantastic start to the season and it can turn fast.

