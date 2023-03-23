News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe gives key injury updates on progress of Emil Riis and Ali McCann

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has given key updates on the progress of Emil Riis and Ali McCann as the pair look to come back from long term injuries.

By Tom Sandells
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

Riis was ruled out for the season at the turn of the year after suffering an ACL injury in the win over Stoke City whilst McCann suffered a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw with Luton Town back in mid-February.

Lowe is still looking towards next season when it comes to his pacy top scorer from last season, Riis.

On Riis’ progress, he said: "Fantastic. He's flying, to be fair. I think he's got a week off over the international break so he'll probably go away and have a little time away, maybe a bit of sun, but he's flying. He's doing really well.

"His leg is proper straight now so he's got loads of movement in it. He's got no meat on the bone on his thigh and around his knee but he'll get that back. He's in good spirits, the lads keep him in good spirits on a daily basis and he'll be back soon.”

It’s been smooth sailing for McCann so far, with a bit of aid from an injection into his thigh to speed up the healing process.

He might have been going away with his country this week, as a regular for Northern Ireland, but instead it will be a result for him to get himself back on the training pitch – which is the plan.

“Ali's is just a muscle one so there definitely won't be any setbacks with him, the muscle just needs time to repair,” Lowe said. “Emil's was his ACL and there potentially can be setbacks but as we speak, everything is going great. He's in good recovery mode and he's ticked all the boxes. Long may that continue.

“There's no rush with Emil, if we can get him back for August or September next season then great but there will definitely be no rush. There's no rush with Ali really but he's making good progress so we could see him back sooner rather than later.

“Liam Lindsay (hamstring) is back on the grass. The fact of the matter is that he will definitely be with us after the international break. Ali is on the grass this week sometime.

"We're not going to push Ali but everyone else is fine and raring to go.”

