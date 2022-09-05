Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North End boss saw red after the final whistle, after confronting referee James Bell on the pitch.

Lowe felt aggrieved by decisions in the game, such as Troy Parrott going down as he entered the boss, seemingly pulled, which was waved away and a goal the Irishman had ruled out for a foul.

The PNE boss had previous with the referee as it turned out and he regretted going to speak to him to vent his frustrations.

He said: “I've spoken to the referee and he sent me off towards the end because I was frustrated with some of his decisions.

"We should have had a foul on the edge of the box, the goal that Troy scores should stand because I don't see any foul in it. I've apologised to him but I still felt that the performance wasn't good enough from the officials.

"I stand by that but I shouldn't have gone and pointed in his face and said what I said. I'm disappointed in his performance and my teams performance.

“I probably shouldn't have gone to see him, he did it to me last year at Plymouth Argyle against Sunderland, he couldn't wait to give me a yellow and this time he's gone a step further.”

North End let big chances go begging again on Saturday, the story of their season so far.

Lowe was left ruing what might have been as his side drew a blank for the sixth game in eight so far in the Championship this season.

"We probably just need a little bit more belief when we're in those areas, not to snatch at it,” he said.

"In saying that, Troy's that he scored is probably what he needed.

"The ref said it was a pull back but I thought he just leaned in and their lad threw himself to the floor. A couple of snapshots and he's through and it opens up and you think bend it in the corner.