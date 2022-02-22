Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe defiant despite weekend setback

The Lilywhites’ six-game unbeaten run was halted by last Saturday’s 3-2 reverse, it coming after four clean sheets on the spin.

As usual, the schedule in the Championship provides a swift opportunity to respond.

But it’s a tough test they face against a Forest side who PNE manager Lowe views as genuine play-off contenders.

Preston North End centre-half Liam Lindsay battles with Reading’s Lucas Joao at Deepdale

Lowe said: “We debriefed the Reading game with the lads on Sunday, got it out of the system. Responsibility and accountability were things we talked about.

“We showed it back to point out things we needed to do better but we showed them the positive side too – how good we can be.

“It was one moment of madness to give a goal away in the first two minutes and that knocked us a bit.

“We struggled to get going from there and then to be 2-0 down so early on was tough.

“We changed things before half-time, we then got them in at half-time to say what we expected in the second half.

“I thought we gave it a good go but in the end it was too much of a mountain to climb.

“The lads understood where we went wrong and were disappointed.

“That is good enough for me, if the lads understand and have taken responsibility, I’m cool with that – as long as they don’t do it again!”

Lowe used his three subs early on Saturday, all of them on by the 53rd minute.

Centre-back Liam Lindsay was first off the bench 10 minutes before the interval to trigger a change of system.

Ryan Ledson joined the fray at the interval, followed by Ched Evans.

The trio could all start this evening should Lowe decide to shuffle the pack and freshen the side up.

Lowe switched to 4-3-3 during the Reading game but he’ll start with a 3-5-2 tonight.

He will have had some insight into Forest’s approach via his No.2 Mike Marsh.

Marsh previously worked under Forest boss Steve Cooper at Swansea.

Said Lowe: “Marshy had a fantastic time with Steve at Swansea and Steve had a fantastic time with Marshy.

“Marshy is now on a new journey here with me and Steve is on a new journey with his staff at Forest.

“If I don’t know about Steve Cooper’s sides now, I never will! Tonight’s game will be two teams locking horns, two good footballing teams looking to get points.

“I see Forest as play-off contenders because they are a side who consistently win matches.