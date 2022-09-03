Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe had previously spoken about wanting two more players in before the end of the window, a right wing back and a striker, but as the final day rolled around he seemed less convinced about getting them in.

Unhappinness grew in the fanbase the more the PNE boss reined back his wishes for two more players but Lowe has instead called for unity between the supporters and the club as North End now focus on their Championship campaign.

He said: “I don't want any unhappiness from the fans towards the football club or to anyone associated with the football club. We're in this together.

Preston North End players celebrating at the end of the match in front of their fans at Coventry City.

"Yeah, we'd like a couple more players but we can't go and spend something we've not got.

"The fans have been fantastic, 12,000 season ticket holders. Don't be frustrated, be nice and patient.

"If we can continue what we're doing and we keep winning games of football, and we get where we want to get to, come January time if there's something we can do to help us kick on then we'll do it.

"There can't be any frustration around the place because we're doing fantastically well and everyone knows that.

"I have to make the decisions as well, whether I can take players on or not. It doesn't just come from the top. Together, we need to make sure we've got a plan, and we've got one. We would have been happy with a couple more players but it's not to be.”

There were not to be any big outlays spent from Lowe this summer, the Liverpudlian concious of money wasted in the past.

Tom Bayliss was released from his contract this summer, having come in for a seven figure fee.

Lowe said: “There's probably a minority of fans everywhere that get disappointed that we've not spent £1m or £2m.

"This football club has wasted a lot of millions of pounds and I'm not going to waste any money.

"We've definitely wasted money down the years at Preston North End and that's not going to happen again under my tenure.