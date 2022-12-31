Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe calls for help in January transfer window and is 'trying his hardest'

North End were on the receiving end of a harsh loss on Thursday night as they were outplayed by West Bromwich Albion with both sides in very differing form.

The Baggies have won seven of their last eight games in the Championship whilst PNE have now lost three on the spin.

Lowe wanted a new right wing back and another striker in the summer which he did not get and is hoping to get at least those reinforcements.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe looks on

He said: “We're trying our hardest, I think the group needs a bit of help whether it is a wing back, a striker, an attacking midfielder, whatever it may be. I think it will freshen the camp up and give the lads a bit of a boost.

"If we can get Hughesy back and Robbie Brady back in the near future, and Troy Parrott, it can all look a lot brighter over the next few weeks. A few additions will definitely help us and give the lads a boost.”

Lowe may have been his own worst enemy in some ways, due to his good start at Deepdale.

He is not against switching things up against Stoke City in the hunt for form but did not think his side did too badly last time out in the defeat to West Brom.

He said: "We do need help. The expectations from the start of the season have been exciting and rightly so because of the football that we've played at times. I can only count on one hand the number of bad games we've had.

"I didn't think we were bad against West Brom, we gifted them two goals and had some good interchanges and passages of play but not enough. I'm the manager and me and my coaches will get the lads back on the grass and we'll coach them.

"We look at the opposition in depth all the time and we might just have to be solid and resolute or try something a bit different to get points. It's tough at the moment but we have to stick together.