Preston North End boss responds to fan reactions and insists players are fighting for him and his staff

PNE were booed off at half time, with much of it aimed at the manager, and Lowe was also jeered when he got to his feet and walked to the edge of the technical area when his side were a goal down.

He did not want to get caught up in it too much on a day where he said emotions were running high and is instead focused on what his side can do right.

When asked about the fans’ reactions at half time by the Lancashire Post, he said: “I'm not even going to talk about it, the reaction is what it is so move onto the next question. Everyone knows, I know, I just want to focus on the positives. The more we focus on the positives then the better for me and us.

Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal

"It's not nice, is it? But it is what it is. I could be here all day talking about it but I don't want to, it is what it is. The reaction was the reaction for a pea-roller. We weren't getting opened up. It wasn't a Norwich where we're 3-0 down, it was a pea-roller that was an own goal and unfortunate.

"It's fine, we just have to make sure we do what's right. We made some changes at half time tactically and the lads went out for a fight and won it.”

PNE were a better side in the second half and that improvement got them all three points. Daniel Johnson’s penalty cancelled out Greg Cunningham’s own goal with Tom Cannon netting his first for the club to grab the win.

Lowe explained his tactical changes but was pleased with how his players fought to earn their points, for each other, him and his staff.

He said: “They played a box and they had two 10s in there which caused us a bit of problems in the first half. We brought Alan Browne down with Ryan Ledson and dropped Troy Parrott in when we didn't have the ball to consolidate that.

"Then when we had it we flipped it round so we had two eights and the striker goes back up the pitch. It worked but ultimately it was about us wanting to fight for three points and I think that's what they did.

