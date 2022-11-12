Preston North End boss labels goals conceded against Millwall as 'criminal' after 4-2 loss

The Lions took a two-goal lead in the first half before the Lilywhites managed to get themselves level before half time.

In the second half the visitors ran away with the game, despite North End starting the better of the two sides after the break.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks dejected at the final whistle

Zian Flemming netted twice to give the London side their lead, with Alan Browne and Ched Evans netting to get the home side level. Flemming completed his hat-trick to put Millwall into the lead with Charlie Cresswell making it four with 20 mintues to go.

A win would have seen Lowe’s side into the play-offs over the four week break for the World Cup, instead he was left with frustrations from letting a good performance for much of the game end in a loss.

Lowe said: “I haven't dissected it all just yet, we're obviously disappointed and frustrated. We knew what was coming today, they're a handful in everything they do, Millwall.

"The goals are criminal really. I'm disappointed with the goals because that's not us. To get back into it at 2-2, I looked around and thought there have been four goals that have gone in but we're at the same point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to the group in the second half 'don't do anything silly, do the basics right and find a way'.

"I thought we did, I thought we started brightly.”

Particularly after scoring their second goal, North End looked like the side most likely to win the game.

Instead, it was Millwall, and Flemming, that got their third goal of the game which turned the momentum on its head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was another occasion this season of PNE not finding the net when they had the chances to, which has proven costly.

"Ched had a chance and Ali had a chance, I was just waiting for that goal to come.” Lowe said.

“We get done by a ball in behind and their lad is just standing there on his own waiting for that ball to be pulled back.

"The fourth, we switch off from a corner and allow them to play short, which we knew was going to come if we switch off and allow them to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We then lose our man at the back. I'm disappointed in the goals we conceded, not disappointed overall, I thought we played some good stuff.