Preston North End boss keeping feet on the ground after jump into play-off places

Their 2-1 win over Reading on Friday night had the Lilywhites in fifth place in the Championship, the highest position since Lowe took charge. After the weekend’s games they slipped one place to sixth, still the highest they’ve been at the end of a gameweek.

Lowe has been more reserved in recent weeks with his post match celebrations and comments, instead his side have done the talking on the pitch.

He is not getting carried away with their current form and league position either, even if they secured three wins in six days last week.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe during his side's 2-1 win over Reading.

Lowe said: “We'll give the lads an extra day off. They were asking for a bit more but no, they can't, they'll have that next week. We have to make sure we do it right and don't get too carried away.

"We'll enjoy the three points and where we are, we can't get too carried away - I won't allow them to, the lads won't - and we'll look forward to the next one. What we've got to do now is go again.

"If we can collect a point, or three points whatever it may be, as long as we collect some points on Saturday then we'll go into the international break with a nice week. The lads will get a little bit of time off with their families then we'll get back to it.”

A win against Millwall this weekend at Deepdale in PNE’s final game before the World Cup break could see them spend the next month in the top six, although their are games being played tonight and tomorrow.

Lowe is just hoping that things continue to go to plan, more specifcially to his game plans.

He said: "It is an achievement, it's great. I remember one manager telling me that every point in the championship is good.

"We know that everywhere we go, every game is a tough game. What we've got to do is not get too carried away.