Preston North End boss is not surprised by Bristol City's strong start to the season

The Robins find themselves in the top six as things stand, losing their opening two games before winning four and drawing two of their next six.

They are managed by Nigel Pearson, who won the Championship with Leicester City, and Lowe is under no illusions ahead of the game at Ashton Gate on Saturday, 3pm.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

He said: "They're going fantastically well and it's no surprise really with Nigel's record and what he's done with teams. He's added players and tinkered with one or two different formations and found a solution where they're scoring goals. Alright, they're conceding goals, but the fact of the matter is they're winning games of football.

"We know it's going to be a tough encounter going down there, like every team whether it's home or away, but if we believe then we can go and get a result. Otherwise, there is no point in working hard throughout the week if you don't believe that.

"I'm sure Nigel will have his wits about him when it comes to us and that is the same when you come up against any team in the Championship.

"You only have to look at the results since the season started, they're crazy. They're in good form and it's one where we're relishing the opportunity to go there and get a result.”

PNE have had a rare midweek off this week, with some of their players being in Central League action on Tuesday.

One of the fringe players invovled was Sean Maguire as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

“It was a good week, the lads have recovered well and trained hard,” Lowe said.

"They trained hard on Tuesday, the group that didn't play, and they trained hard to end the week. It's been nice, we got some of the lads in a catch up game which is good because I'm sure they're going to be called upon very soon.