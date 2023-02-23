Preston North End boss hoping home hoodoo is behind them ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

PNE have one of the worst home records in the division, only better than Saturday’s visitors who sit bottom of the league and have taken one point less on home turf, and that is despite stopping a run of five defeats on the spin in their last match at Deepdale.

Ben Whiteman was sent off but North End came from a goal down with 10 men against Luton Town last Wednesday to claim a point in PR1, their first home point since November 1.

Pressure is mounting on Lowe, at least from supporters, who have only had three wins and 10 goals to shout about in their 16 home league games this season.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at Hull

But the PNE boss is hoping their troubles on their own patch are now behind them after securing a point against the Hatters.

He said: “It adds a bit of something extra and we got a result on Wednesday night so hopefully that hoodoo is behind us because we picked a point up with 10 men. We'll definitely be starting the game with 11 so that should help us.

"It's a local derby and the fans will be getting behind us. It'll be great and I'll be looking forward to it.”

Wigan are on their third manager of the season so far, having sacked Leam Richardson and his replacement Kolo Toure after nine games in charge without a win.

That run saw the Latics drop to the foot of the table and turn to former player Shaun Maloney to take over.

Formerly assistant to another ex-Latics boss Roberto Martinez at the Belgian national team, Maloney is unbeaten in his four games in charge so far and Lowe is not going to take the visitors lightly.

He said: "They've got three draws and a win since the new manager has come in so we know it will be a tough encounter but those games are the hardest games anyway because everyone expects you to win. That's not the case.