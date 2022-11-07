Preston North End boss heaps praise on Ched Evans after double ends his 12-month goal drought

The Welshman was the man to make the breakthrough in the game, his deft header finding the bottom corner after Robbie Brady’s cross. Lucas Joao then equalised from the penalty spot, a decision that caused debate, leaving PNE 20 minutes to find a winner.

They did just that with 10 to spare as Evans found the same corner but this time driving the ball into the bottom corner with his right foot.

They were the first goals for the striker since this time last year, scoring against Fulham in a 1-1 draw on November 27. His manager could empathise with his efforts over the past year and was not surprised to see him take his chances.

Preston North End's Ched Evans celebrates scoring his side's first goal

The win initially saw North End jump into the play-off palces on Friday night. They were fifth in the Championship table after win, level on points with fourth, but results on Saturday meant they slipped down the table slightly as their rivals caught up with their fixtures.

Lowe said: “I'm pleased for Ched who hasn't scored in a while, when one comes along another comes along, it's always the way. I thought his performance on Tuesday night and today was fantastic.

"He won't be able to walk tomorrow, he'll be battered and bruised. But that's what Ched gives you. He's a solid pro and I'm just pleased for him getting the goals. As a former striker when you haven't scored for a while it's a burden on you. They're well deserved goals. I'm really pleased for him.

“He scores those goals all the time in training, I know it's a bit different in training but that's what he's got, he's a tremendous finisher. His hold up play and everything else about him is fantastic also. #”I thought the lads showed a lot of character towards the end.

