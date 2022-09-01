Preston North End boss has lost count of how many players he's tried to sign this summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE have brought in six signings so far and Lowe would like two more in before tonight’s transfer deadline.

As with any window, not all deals have gone to plan. North End are limited too that they have found the foreign market difficult to deal in due to a points system with work permits following the UK leaving the European Union.

The North End boss says there are multiple reasons why deals have not gone to plan so far.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe.

He said: “I've lost count how many we've tried to sign. It's not just player one, player two, player three, it's a calibre of player which we want.

"Whether we've missed out because he's chosen to go somewhere else or we just haven't done it because in the end we didn't want to, whatever reason, people up and down the country will be the same.

On work permits for foreign players, he said: “I think they need to change it, if you ask me. The points you have to get is unfair on some people.

"Some people overseas are not earning as much money as they would coming over here. It might sound a bit stupid that, with tax and stuff, but in terms of coming to the Championship there is a big queue for foreign players.

"They probably need to look at that, but that's out of my hands and down to the government.”

There are no outgoings expected at Deepdale, although the club would not stand in the way of Matthew Olosunde and Josh Harrop who both remain transfer listed.

There is potential for some of the younger talent to go out on loan.

Lowe said: “There have not been any suitable bids for any of my players. I expect everyone to stay, no one will be leaving the building.

"We might have a look at one or two of the youngsters who may be able to go and get some games - maybe.