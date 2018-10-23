Preston North End boss has a warning for returning midfielder Ben Pearson

Alex Neil has warned Ben Pearson that his disciplinary record could stop him realising his full potential.

The Preston North End midfielder is a key figure at Deepdale and returns to the fold against Brentford on Wednesday night.

PNE's Ben Pearson is available again

The 23-year-old was suspended after picking up five bookings for the 1-1 draw at Hull last time out, and has already been banned for four games this season after also being sent off against Bolton back in September.

It comes on the back of 14 yellow cards last season and picking up a first career red card against Leeds at Elland Road.

Neil has held extensive talks with his No.4 about getting on the wrong side of referees and hopes it will be soon be a thing of the past.

“I’ve spoken to him at length about it,” said the PNE boss.

“He’s been reprimanded for getting himself suspended unnecessarily.

“It’s not as if it’s gone unnoticed or not been dealt with and it’s something he needs to really focus on – not just for the good of Preston or the good of the club and the team but for the good of his future career.

“The simple fact is that if you’re a potential suitor, or anything like it, coming to watch him that will put you off if a player gets continually suspended or is highlighted for the wrong reasons.

“People should be talking about how good a footballer he is.

“It will be a welcome boost for everyone to have him back and it would be nice to keep him suspension free.”