A Greg Cunningham own goal gave Shaun Maloney’s side the lead in the first half before Daniel Johnson drew PNE level from the penalty spot, with Tom Cannon netting the winner just a few minutes later.

North End didn’t manage a shot on target in the first half and were escorted off the pitch by a chorus of boos from the home support.

The victory over Wigan was the Lilywhites first league win in PR1 since November and Lowe admitted that emotions were running high at the interval.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

He said: “Emotions were high, I'm not going to lie. But the lads showed good character. I've always got belief in my players and my staff that we do things right to make sure they get results.

"Sometimes a lack of confidence in games can stop you doing that. A pea-roller that goes in through an own goal and we could have easily sunk.

"We came out in the second half and I asked them to fight and they gave everything for the shirt. It needs to be respected because what those players do on a weekly basis and a daily basis is they run through brick walls.

"We've been beaten, we've drawn, we've won, but one thing those players in the squad have done is fought for the shirt and that's what they've done today in a derby.

"The football wasn't pretty but they've fought from half time onwards to get three points. There was great character shown from the group of players and I'm really pleased for them.”

Lowe has spoken in the past about his discontent about abuse that has been coming his way from the stands at Deepdale but did not want to get drawn into talking about it in the wake of the game.

Instead, he focused on the efforts his side put in to turn the game on its head and break their home duck in 2023.

“It is disappointing but I don't want to harp on about it,” he said. “I've always had belief that the lads will win at home. Not getting too high and too low.