Preston North End boss hails 'fantastic' side after win at Reading sees them into the play-offs

Two goals from Ched Evans either side of a Lucas Joao penalty gave the Lilywhites all three points in Berkshire, the third time they’d secured maximum points in just six days.

Evans opened the scoring with a glancing header before Andy Yiadom was adjudged to have been felled by Robbie Brady in the box, Joao making no mistake from the spot. Evans then netted the winner with 11 minutes to fo in the game, driving the ball in low with his right foot into the far corner.

The win sent North End into fifth place, the first time they’ve been in the play-offs under Lowe.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle

The PNE boss was pleased with the way his side played and for Evans in particular.

"We were fantastic, I thought the lads were excellent in everything they did,” he said.

"In the first half I thought we gave the ball away a little cheap but the lads are on the same page, they were coming in saying we need to keep the ball a bit better. We knew how Reading would set up and be effective in that way. Overall I'm pleased.

"I'm pleased for Ched who hasn't scored in a while, when one comes along another comes along, it's always the way.”

After back to back home wins, North End had the quick turnaround, and four hour trip, to face the Royals.

PNE squeezed in a bit of studying at university before the game and Lowe was pleased with how his players took on the instructions.

He said: “I've just said to Mike Marsh that we were a bit sloppy in the first half and he said we've played three games in so many games, it's to be expected.

"We looked a little bit tired in the first half but I'm always pleased when the lads take the game plan into fruition, the credit goes to them.

"We put the game plan to them, we give them the instructions and then they go out and perform. We try to leave no stone unturned.

"We were on a university pitch this morning doing set play and walking through the patterns of play making sure that we prepare right.