PNE were left licking their wounds this week after a 4-2 defeat to Blackpool on Saturday and for the first time this month, there is no midweek fixture for the Lilywhites.

Their run has been a bit up and down since their return to action following the last international break at the end of last month, with three wins, three defeats and a draw so far.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has a word with fourth official David Webb at Huddersfield Town.

Lowe will allow a bit of time off for his players to be with their family and to get away from their work briefly before gearing up for Saturday’s home clash with Middlesbrough.

He said: "It's probably a good thing, we'll get the lads rested and recovered with a bit of downtime with their families.

“We'll have a full week with them because I think it's needed. Not to see each other on a daily basis is sometimes good, they've been around each other for long periods of time.

"We'll just get back to it and go again, we have another game coming soon and we'll just make sure we put another game plan together and hopefully take it to fruition.”

The supporters and the players at PNE will still be reeling from the defeat to Blackpool in the first derby of the season but Lowe wants his charges to come together in the wake of the loss.

He wants his side right back at it as soon as possible, though he already has an eye on the reverse fixture.

He said: “Collectively, we win together, we draw together and we lose together. We'll win games by doing some good things and some not so good things, we'll lose games by doing the same. It is what it is.

"The fans are disappointed, we know that, so am I. We've got to make sure we put it right. The good thing is that we've got to play these again at home and the one thing I'll make sure that the group do is that they put it right.

