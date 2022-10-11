Preston North End boss gives injury updates on Tottenham Hotspur loanee and returning Irish striker

Both Troy Parrott and Sean Maguire were withdrawn early from the game, Maguire at half time and Parrott immediately after scoring what proved to be the winning goal.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee scored his first league goal for North End as his deflected effort snuck in at the near post ahead of goalkeeper Tim Krul’s attempts to keep it out.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

The 20-year-old pull up with what seemed to be a hamstring injury.

Lowe said: “I don't know how he is, I don't even know how he did. I don't know whether it was the celebration but overall I'm pleased for Troy. He's got his goal in the Championship which he's deserved.

"The shot on the volley just before he scored I thought to myself that's how Troy scores his goals normally, on instinct.

"I'm going to be disappointed, I'm not really sure what it is, it is his hamstring, but we're going to have to get it assessed and go from there.”

Maguire’s substitution was different, instead aprecaution to protect the returning marksman.

He had started back to back league games for the first time in nearly a year and Lowe wanted to protect, though there will be more changing of the North End side to come with Bristol City away fast approaching on Wednesday.

Lowe said: “It was a tough one with Seani whether to play him, it was a tough one whether to change the team and make a few changes. But I felt we'd done ever so well and you want to find that formula don't you?

"The team will get changed over the next few weeks and I've told the lads that, we've got to. I asked Seani how he felt and he was stiff on Thursday, was still a little bit stiff on Friday.

"At half time, I just felt if he goes out after sitting around for 15 minutes and pulls something or hurts himself I wouldn't be able to live with myself.