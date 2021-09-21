Preston North End boss gears up for tough test against Cheltenham Town
Preston North End meet Cheltenham Town for the first time tonight, with the visitors coming to Deepdale as a side very much on the up.
The Robins have won their last two league games and sit ninth in League One after being champions of League Two last season.
Hence PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy has his side on full alert for the Carabao Cup clash.
McAvoy said: “This will be a tough game.
“Cheltenham are sitting ninth in League One and Michael Duff has done a really good job with them.
“They are well structured, well organised and disciplined.
“Cheltenham play a back three very similar to ourselves, sometimes they play two up top or go more to a 3-4-3.
“As a club they have done very well recently and they will be hoping to get a scalp.
“We have to be prepared for that and be very professional in what we do.”
Duff’s side beat Oxford 1-0 last Saturday, Alfie May on target with his fourth goal of the season – two in the league and two in this competition.
Cheltenham will be without on-loan striker Kyle Joseph, a player PNE once held an interest in.
The 20-year-old was signed by Swansea in the summer and then loaned to the Robins. But he played for Swansea in the first and second rounds.