Evans was handed a four-match ban on Friday after being charged with having breached FA Rule E1.1 in relation to a coming together with Bristol City’s Alex Scott, as North End slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Deepdale.

As a result, he was absent from the defeat at Burnley and will miss Wednesday’s game against Luton Town as well as upcoming games against Hull City and Wigan Athletic - with an extra game added to the ban due to his red card on the opening day of the season in the reverse fixture against the Latics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe was left frustrated that Evans was banned so close to the Burnley game, derailing plans that were in place for the PNE boss.

Preston North End's Ched Evans under pressure in the Bristol City penalty area

Lowe said: “We only got the news yesterday (Friday) and the team had already been done. We prepared Thursday and got the information then that something could happen. There was no appeal process and we basically got told that he was going to get banned. It doesn’t change the result but what we’ve got to do now is get back to basics, as such, and get back to collecting points.

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but have you seen the footage? Was it warranted for that to happen? I don’t know, it wasn’t and I felt that was a crazy decision but I am not going to get into it because I don’t want to get myself fined or banned.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans has scored seven league goals this season, topping the striking charts for a PNE side that are the division’s second lowest scorers so far.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott has netted just one goal amidst an injury-hit campaign, and Lowe admitted that Preston missed Evans’ leadership from the front against Burnley.

“We’re putting Troy on at half-time when he’s not long back from an injury and then had a week or so with a niggling injury,” he said.

“If Ched’s available would the result be different? I don’t know, possibly not because of the goals and mistakes, but the fact of the matter is he’s there for us and also is a leader in the team, like a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

captain. The way Ched has been of late, he’s one that you need.