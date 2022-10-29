There will be plenty of attention on this game in particular as former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick makes his managerial bow for the visitors.

There is an element of the unexpected around Boro as Carrick takes charge of his first game in a permanent role but that is exactly what Lowe will instead be expecting.

He said: It'll be about what we do. We'll respect Middlesbrough for what they are, they have a new manager coming in with new ideas, new philosophies, new style, new formation.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe during the game against Huddersfield Town.

"I always say to our group, expect the unexpected, that's what we'll do. We'll put a game plan together for what we think they will come and try and do but it's about what we do.

"They have some good players and they shouldn't be where they are. We know it'll be a tough encounter but it's one we're looking forward to.”

North End could again be without two defenders for Saturday’s game, with Andrew Hughes getting closer to fitness after a thigh problem and Patrick Bauer still recovering from having his appendix out.

The former could be in contention against Boro but the latter is expected to be out until after the World Cup.

Lowe said “Hughes is back on the grass, he's been recovering with the physio department this week. It was a bit of a strange injury, it wasn't as bad as we first thought.

"He's not with the group today (Thursday) but he will hopefully be with the group tomorrow (Friday) and we'll see where that takes us.

“Pat is sound, he's back in the group and training. I'm surprised really but he's been good in training. He's tired, obviously because he hasn't done anything and he's only had about five or six days of tough training.