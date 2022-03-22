Preston North End boss focuses on goalkeeper's clean sheets rather than the four goals he conceded last time out

Just a day after being called-up to the senior Denmark squad, Iversen had a game to forget at Kenilworth Road as the Lilywhites suffered their heaviest defeat of the season.

The on-loan Leicester City keeper is now in Spain with the Danish squad ahead of two friendlies against the Netherlands and Serbia during the international break.

North End manager Lowe said: “It was tough for him at Luton but let’s remember Dan has kept 12 or 13 clean sheets this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in the warm-up ahead of the game against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road

"We don’t say it is anyone’s fault, we win together, draw together and lose together, that is the motto of this group which will carry us a long way.

"I don’t think the international call played any part.

"The goals at Luton were a calamity, they weren’t the type of goals we have conceded before.

"Defeat was tough to take but we will re-group and move on. We’ll be ready for the next game at Derby when it comes along.”

As Lowe alluded to, Iversen boasts a dozen clean sheets in the Championship this season.

His tally is 13 in all, having kept it clean in the Carabao Cup 3-0 win at Mansfield Town last August.

Iversen and four of his PNE team-mates will have the chance to get Luton out of their system during international duty.

The other members of the squad have been given time off before re-grouping at Euxton towards the weekend.

Iversen’s call-up by Denmark is a big thrill for him, even if he doesn’t end up on the pitch during the two friendlies.

Observing high standards in training will help catch the eye of his national coach for the future.

The 24-year-old has played 63 games for North End in his two loan spells, all but one of those having been starts.

It was the Hull game on the opening day of the season which was the exception, Iversen coming off the bench inside the first quarter of an hour to replace the concussed Declan Rudd.