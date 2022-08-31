Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emil Riis scored the only goal of the game, and his first of the season, with less than 20 minutes to go having come on from the bench.

Troy Parrott’s blocked shot found its way to the Dane who made no mistake from inside the area.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe.

It was only the second goal of the season for North End, having previously scored in their 1-0 win at Luton Town, and it didn’t come a moment too soon for Lowe.

He said: “It's about time isn't it! I thought it was a fantastic game of football between two good teams playing the same way.

"The possession won't be far off even, I'm just pleased the performance of the group was fantastic and to see the ball hit the back of the net was a relief. To come away with three points is even better.

"I can't get too worried about scoring, if we're creating chances you can't worry. We just kept plugging away and created an opportunity to put the ball in the back of the net.”

One of the biggest moments in the game was a free kick given in the first half. Coventry ‘keeper Ben Wilson came out of his box and tripped Parrott as he rounded him, with a goal gaping. Referee John Busby only booked the Sky Blues’ stopper.

Lowe said: “I need to be careful what I say but it is a red. It's stonewall, you only have to look around and the whole place goes quiet.

"I don't like to see anyone sent off in a game of football because I like it to be even but the fact of the matter is, if Troy takes that touch around him, that he did, and he stays on his feet then he taps it into an empty net.

"You could argue that the lad could slide in and defended it but it's a stonewall red card.”

There has been clamour for Riis to be restored to the starting XI and he was made to wait against Coventry, though it only took him seven minutes to score.

He was a part of a double substitution with Alvaro Fernandez, with both players having an impact on the game.

Lowe made the change in an effort to win the game, not travelling to Coventry for just a point.

He said: “It's not about his impact, it's a squad game of football. We made the changes, we had to take Ben Woodburn off because he rolled his ankle and Alan went on.

"We brought Emil and Alvaro on to freshen it up, we came here to win the game of football, you could see the intention.