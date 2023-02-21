Preston North End boss doesn't mind his side missing chances as long as they're creating them

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee was a half time substitute but his introduction injected some life into PNE going forward and the best chance of the game fell his way after Tom Cannon got away down the right wing to cut it back into his path.

Parrott missed the target from around 12 yards out, with Hull goalkeeper Mark Ingram rooted to the spot.

Lowe said: "I just think he couldn't swing his foot round, could he? He's peeled off nicely and if he gets it on target anywhere it's a goal because the 'keeper has gone the other way.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe shouts instructions to his team from the technical area

"I'll have a look at it back but as long as we're creating chances I don't mind because I know we'll put them in the back of the net."

PNE kept only their second clean sheet in their last 15 games on Saturday, this coming after they kept seven in a row to start their league campaign.

Lowe was pleased to secure another shutout but did admit he’d rather be scoring and conceding than struggling to find a way to hit the back of the net.

He said: “It's great to have a clean sheet, I probably want to outscore teams rather than just keep clean sheets and not score but the fact of the matter is we're getting clean sheets. Now we've had 13 of them which is pleasing.

"To come here and not lose, because they've been doing well here to be fair, I know they've not won in their last two but they've been picking up results and playing a bit more football.

"The clean sheet is obviously a big boost for us, the point away from home is a boost for us, if we can get a good result on Saturday they will be good points on the board. We have to now turn our attentions to the next one.

“We'll get the lads back and recovered. They'll have a day off on Sunday, we'll get them back in on Monday and make sure the week is lively and bubbly.