Preston North End boss discusses potential right wing back signing and learns of fans' discontent around the position

Lowe has bolstered his squad already this week, with two new signings in the form of Tom Cannon and Liam Delap on loan from Everton and Manchester City respectively.

It boxes off a problem area for PNE, who have been chasing additional striking options since the summer.

One other position that Lowe said he wanted to strengthen in the summer was right wing back, although that may no longer be the case.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

He said: “We've always wanted a balanced squad. If you look up and down the team, from back to front, we've probably got two players for each position. We have a couple of youngsters in there who are chomping at the bit to get a go and we'll keep them around us to get coached on a daily basis and to play with top quality players. We have to continue that but the squad is a lot more balanced.

"Some people will say we need another right wing back but ultimately, in house if you look at what we've got, we don't.

"If you get a right wing back who doesn't play and all of a sudden starts moaning and groaning because they came here to play, well, you've got to earn the right to play. We don't want that. What we've got at the moment, we're fine with.”

Lowe’s stance on the right wing back position will not go down well with supporters, and that is something the PNE boss was unaware of until it was brought up during Thursday’s press conference.

The North End boss only wants to sign another option on the right hand side if he thinks he will be better than the players he currently has at his disposal, and so far, he’s found none.

He said: “I didn't know there was a thing for that, I knew they were saying about a right wing back but I thought that was because we'd said wanted one at the start of the season. What I've said to Pottsy is that there's no coming back with him and saying it's a new position because he's played it for a year and been outstanding, he's technically our right wing back.

"As for cover, as I've stressed, it would be bringing someone in from wherever or permanently that might not even play. If Brad Potts is on fire, there is no better right wing back around, for me.

"He scores worldie goals, he competes, he's getting up to the ball better, he stops crosses, he gets up the top end of the pitch, Yes he can add more quality in certain areas, I know. Maybe they're hanging on to me saying we wanted one a while ago and we didn't get one. But when Browney is coming in and plays the way he does, and scores...

