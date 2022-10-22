North End fell behind in the game despite being the better side as Jerry Yates headed the ball home from a free kick, though the visitors kept up their dominance and won a penalty shortly after that Ben Whiteman converted.

Lowe’s men continued to be on top in the game but that didn’t stop Charlie Patino putting the Seasiders into the lead again, with Yates adding his second to extend their lead further as Michael Appleton’s side began to gain control of the match.

Ched Evans scored a header late on but as PNE were pushing for an equaliser they were caught out, Freddie Woodman had come forward for a corner kick and he was caught absent and CJ Hamilton made it 4-2 in the final seconds of the game.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

For Lowe, who won in the reverse fixture last season, the scoreline didn’t reflect the full game.

He said: “It certainly doesn't tell the full story, I thought we were well worthy, especially in the first half. We're disappointed to concede the first goal, it's a set piece and we knew Gary Madine would flick it in and we didn't stay with runners.

“At half time we think we're in the ascendancy and before they scored the second it looked like there was one team who would potentially go on and win it, or create more chances.

"We found ourselves undone by giving the ball away at the halfway line and not tracking a runner, also jumping out of our slots. The third one, we can't let a man be free to head it in our box.

"The fourth is the fourth, we're throwing caution to the wind to try and get the goal. It definitely wasn't a 4-2, either way.

"Both teams wanted it, one team lost it of course we know but it wasn't for the lack of trying. We wanted to try and make sure that we did what we did.

"The final third was probably lacking a bit of quality and decision making. As I said to the group, when you're on top you have to try and punish these teams. We just couldn't do that.”

Blackpool won the game because they took the chances that came their way, something which North End are failing to do this season.

Lowe knows exactly that and is not hiding away from that and admits until he is able to sign new players in January, that is just the situation they are in.

He said: “We know what it is, don't we? Let's not beat around the bush, until January comes and we can get a bit of help, we know.

"The lads are playing up there and doing a fantastic job in different ways but we haven't got a 20 goal a season striker just yet, obviously Emil did that last season. We know what we need, we've been speaking for ages.

"It's not for the lack of trying, we're playing some good football and I think you can see that. It's just the final pass up at the top end of the pitch, or the final cross.

