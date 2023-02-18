Preston North End boss delighted for Tottenham Hotspur loanee and backs Everton youngster to follow suit

It was Parrott’s volley towards goal that struck a Luton Town arm, giving PNE the chance from 12 yards. The Irishman was quick to grab the ball and was not for handing it over when Tom Cannon approached him and requested he handed it over.

Daniel Johnson, PNE’s first choice penalty taker, and Ben Whiteman, his usual understudy, were both off the pitch at the time. It’s not often the case that teams have to plan so far down the line with set piece takers, but was next off the rank for spot kicks?

Lowe said: “Tom Cannon was next in line believe it or not, we put the pens in and then Robbie went 'sort that out, quick!' I just thought ‘oh please’.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott celebrates scoring his side's equalising goal

“How are you going to take it off someone who's hungry for a goal? Tom's the same, but he'll get his chance to score goals. Maybe that little bit of leadership in Troy taking over in that situation was a must or a need because young Tom might have been a little bit different.

"He wanted his first goal here at Deepdale and for Preston North End. I was fine with whoever took it as long as it hit the back of the net but he rifled it in, didn't he?”

Parrott scored the goal five months after his last start, which came in September. His last goal came as he injured himself, scoring the winner against Norwich City in October. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee has had to wait four months to rehabilitate and be back ready for action but he has got his rewards.

Lowe hopes it’s just the start for North End’s no.15, who has a chance to kickstart his loan at Deepdale seven months after it started.

He said: “I'm really pleased, when he knew he was playing yesterday he went and got more tickets off Browney. Troy is a top kid and for him to go to the next level, which I believe he can, all he needs to bring is more goals.

"He had one of the highest xGs in the division before he got injured so hopefully that's a little kickstart for him now and he can build on that.

