Preston North End boss boosted by stars returning to the fold ahead of Watford clash

A combination of injuries and suspensions left Lowe without six first team players in midweek, two of those long term injuries.

Robbie Brady and Ben Whiteman have both served their suspensions having received red cards and Greg Cunningham, after missing Tuesday through injury, is expected to be back.

Lowe said: “Greg will be back fine, he'll be training with us Thursday, Friday. He just took a bang and I had to make sure he was right. He'll be back. Andrew Hughes is back on the grass but we won't need to risk him. Ali McCann is making good progress, Emil Riis is making good progress. We've got Greg back, Ben Whiteman back and Robbie Brady back so I'm really pleased.”

Referee Josh Smith shows Preston North End's Ben Whiteman a straight red card

With injuries in mind, the North End boss chose to drop Troy Parrott for Tuesday’s game, despite some good performances from the Tottenham loanee in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old missed four months of the season with a hamstring injury and Lowe is not prepared to risk him, even if he thinks his body is handling it well. Which, does not go down with the enthusiastic striker.

Lowe said: “Troy was not happy with me, I must say, but I'm scared to lose him. He's a boss kid, I love him to pieces like all the players, but I left him out.

"The other week we had a conversation before the Hull game and I took it out of his hands - but we had the conversation. Now if we'd have had the conversation we might not have got out to train because we would have been there all day, he's have argued the toss that he wanted to play but I've got to be careful and mindful that Troy Parrott has been out for four months.

"They're going to all be rotated over the next 12 games because they're all going to be needed in different departments so I'm hoping he still loves me.”

There was a marked improvement from Preston in their midweek draw with Coventry City, with the likes of Bambo Diaby, Daniel Johnson and Alvaro Fernandez all standing out in particular.

PNE were positive, controlled and just looked a better side than has been on show of late and Lowe says that is in part down to confidence that is gained from picking up results.

He said: “You need individuals stepping up, especially good players, and a boost in confidence. When you're picking up results, that's four unbeaten now, and when you're winning and collecting points and the performances are better and everyone around is doing better; it builds confidence. It breeds confidence and that's certainly what we've got now.