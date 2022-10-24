Preston North End boss bemoans 'slack' defending and explains team selection

Blackpool's James Husband is tackled by Preston North End's Jordan Storey.

The home side ended up 4-2 winners at Bloomfield Road despite North End largely having the better of the game.

Blackpool opened the scoring against the run of play as Jerry Yates headed them into the lead with Ben Whiteman drawing PNE level from the spot. Charlie Patino put the Seasiders ahead, again out of nothing, before they managed to get more of a grip of the game. Yates added a second extending Blackpool’s lead to two goals and a Callum Connolly own goal gave PNE hope before CJ Hamilton scored on the break with Freddie Woodman out of his goal having come forward for a corner.

Lowe said: “There are slack moments. Giving the ball away is one, if we don't give the ball away then they can't attack, jumping out of your slots when you don't need to jump out of your slots and then not getting rolled.

"Tracking runners at the edge of the box for shots and then tracking runners for headers. We see it.

"We don't mean to do it but they're that eager to do well for the football club sometimes you do have to slow them down. At this moment in time we've lost four goals and we've lost the derby.”

Lowe made a big call in leaving captain Alan Browne out of the starting XI, alongside Robbie Brady.

He wanted to keep faith with the side that won in midweek whilst he continues to try and find a consistent, and winning, side.

He said: “It's football though, isn't it? We've said all along it's about finding solutions to win games of football and then when you win one and you keep the same team and you lose it gives others opportunities.

"If you change the team people are probably going to question why you changed the team. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. I thought Ben (Woodburn) and Ali (McCann) deserved to stay in the team.