Preston North End boss Alex Neil says he has no intention of leaving Deepdale amid West Brom interest

Alex Neil has reaffirmed his commitment to Preston North End amid reported interest from West Bromwich Albion.

The Lilywhites manager has seen his name strongly linked with the Albion head coach's vacancy, with reports in the Midlands that he is the Baggies' No.1 choice.

But speaking at a fans' forum at Deepdale on Monday night, Neil distanced himself from the speculation.

Neil said: "I have got no intention of going anywhere else.

"I speak to Peter Ridsdale all the time about what we are doing here.

"There have been no discussions with any other club.

PNE manager Alex Neil and club advisor Peter Ridsdale

"My sole focus is on Preston and we are making plans for next season."

Neil had previously played down the links with Albion, a side who North End play on Gentry Day at the Hawthorns on April 13.

These were his strongest words on the subject though, the Scotsman happy in a job he started in July 2017.

The 37-year-old is on a rolling contract at Deepdale which means he always has time to go on his deal.

Ridsdale, the advisor to North End owner Trevor Hemmings, told the fans forum: "One of the signs of progress this club has made and continues to make is that if you read the Sunday papers, there is speculation about players and on Sky Sports you get speculation about the manager.

"That is fantastic. The last thing we want is a manager who no one else wants.

"The fact there is speculation about Alex shows what a good job he is doing.

"I'm happy and confident that the environment we have created here gives Alex the chance to be successful."

Asked about Neil's contract situation, Ridsdale said: "Alex signed a contract to say 'I'm Preston North End manager', the same as you would with any company.

"That contract has a figure in it which if things go wrong, he would get in compensation.

"Then there is a figure in there for if another club comes in for him.

"We like to think the contract expresses how much we appreciate him and his worth.

"It is reviewed each season."