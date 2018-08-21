Preston North End boss Alex Neil paying no attention to Norwich's pink away dressing room

Alex Neil says he won’t be getting the paintbrushes out at Deepdale after Preston’s next opponents Norwich decorated the away dressing room pink.

READ MORE: All Tuesday's Preston North End news as it happens in our live blog

Preston boss Alex Neil will return to Carrow Road for a second time on Wednesday night

The move is based on research that shows the colour lowers testosterone levels and makes players more relaxed.

The Canaries, who lost their only home league of the season so far 4-3 to West Bromwich Albion, will be hoping it gives them an advantage over North End on Wednesday night.

But PNE boss Neil is more interested in matters on the field than the decor off it.

“I don’t know what the thinking behind it is,” he said.

The Canaries have painted the away dressing room pink in a bid to calm opponents

“If they deem it’s going to give them an advantage then that’s up to them.

“I think we’ll just focus on the football rather than the colour of the walls.”