Preston North End boss Alex Neil linked with West Brom job after Darren Moore's departure

Preston North End boss Alex Neil is being linked with the vacant managerial position at West Bromwich Albion.

Sky Sports News report than the Scot is high on the Baggies’ wishlist when it comes to replacing the sacked Darren Moore.

Head coach Moore was dismissed after the 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Saturday despite the club being fourth in the Championship.

Several names have been linked with the job with former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic believed to be the top target.

Neil has now emerged as a potential contender but there has been no contact between West Brom and PNE.

The North End manager has a Championship promotion on his record having taken Norwich to the Premier League in 2015.

The 37-year-old then had a near miss with the Lilywhites last season as they finished seventh and a 10-game unbeaten run has seen them close in on the play-offs this time around ahead of the game at Middlesbrough on Wednesday night.