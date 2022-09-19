Preston North End boss addresses fans booing during Sheffield United defeat and asks for patience

North End lost 2-0 at the weekend to Sheffield United courtesy of goals from Iliam Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie but what happened on the hour mark, with PNE only a goal down, was one of the most striking moments.

As it was announced that Lowe was making a triple change, and that Alvaro Fernandez and Ali McCann were two of those being replaced, boos rung out around Deepdale with a chant of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’ coming from the Alan Kelly Town End.

Lowe understands fan frustrations but has asked from patience from the supporters.

Preston North End's Ryan Ledson (left) and Robbie Brady are dejected at the final whistle, both having come off the bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “These fans spend their hard-earned money and they can voice their opinions at any point. What they don't know is that Alvaro took a knock at half-time to his thigh and was struggling to run towards the end.

"I had to freshen it up. In terms of the lads coming on the pitch, they're representing Preston North End and they represent Preston North End well.

"I get the frustration but you have to look at the other side. A lot of thinking goes into the changes and the changes we've made.

"Ali and Alvaro were covering nearly eight or nine kilometres already, so at some point they're going to tire, they're going to fatigue. It's not a one or two-man game, it's a squad game and that's what I've always said.

"I get the frustration but please, be patient with the players. They're working hard to make the fans happy and everyone happy.”

North End could have been the ones to take the lead in the first half but could not make early superiority pay. A mistake from Ben Whiteman on the edge of his own box gifted the Blades their first goal and likewise with Andrew Hughes for their second.

Lowe said: “We were on top for large parts of it, their manager will be over the moon that they've come here and took three points.