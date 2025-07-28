37 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Bolton Wanderers as 1,931 travel to pre-season friendly

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Jul 2025, 11:08 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 11:36 BST

PNE made the trip to Bolton Wanderers last Saturday

Preston North End were backed by just shy of 2,000 fans at Bolton Wanderers.

The Lilywhites took on the League One side in the first team’s sixth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side had good chances to break the deadlock but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 score line.

Amario Cozier-Duberry broke the deadlock for Bolton on 73 minutes and then set up Joel Randall for the hosts’ second, a mere three minutes later.

In a crowd of 8,115, PNE supporters made themselves heard throughout the contest but didn’t have a goal to cheer.

Here is our fan gallery of the away end at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, courtesy of CameraSport’s Lee Parker.

