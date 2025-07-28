Preston North End were backed by just shy of 2,000 fans at Bolton Wanderers.

The Lilywhites took on the League One side in the first team’s sixth pre-season friendly of the summer.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side had good chances to break the deadlock but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-0 score line.

Amario Cozier-Duberry broke the deadlock for Bolton on 73 minutes and then set up Joel Randall for the hosts’ second, a mere three minutes later.

In a crowd of 8,115, PNE supporters made themselves heard throughout the contest but didn’t have a goal to cheer.