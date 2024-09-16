Ex-Preston North End coach reportedly set for Bolton Wanderers axe amid Ian Evatt pressure
Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to let former Preston North End coach Matt Craddock go.
The Whites, who lost last season’s League One play-off final to Oxford United, have picked up four points from their first five games of the season. That has led to pressure building around manager Ian Evatt, who has been in charge of the club since July 2020.
But, it’s suggested by the Bolton News that Evatt will be stuck by for this weekend’s game against Reading. Talks over the 42-year-old’s future are said to have concluded. While Evatt will survive the chop for now, though, two others members off staff are said to be on their way out.
And, one of those is Craddock, who was promoted to the role of first team coach in November 2023 - having previously worked as B Team manager. Craddock took on that role in 2021, after leaving PNE. He has also worked for the FA.
Speaking last November, Evatt said: “It's been a process that has lasted since Sam (Hird) left, with some excellent applications made for the position, so this certainly hasn't just been the easy option. We've been extremely impressed with Matt and we want a culture where we promote from within. That's what we should stand for and he deserves this. He's taken to the position like a duck to water.
“He obviously had an advantage knowing the group and knowing he was going to fit culturally, but I've been really impressed with what he's done with the players and the information he helps me with.The relationship he has with the other staff is also hugely important and he deserves this appointment. We are delighted to have him.”
Bolton brought Stephen Crainey - Evatt’s former team mate at Blackpool - in as joint-assistant manager this summer. Crainey had a spell in charge of Fleetwood Town in 2021/22 and is one of two assistants at Wanderers, along with Pete Atherton. Ex-Blackpool shot-stopper Matt Gilks is goalkeeper coach.
