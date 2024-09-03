Steve Bruce | Getty Images

The Seasiders parted ways with Neil Critchley last month

Steve Bruce has been appointed as head coach of Preston North End’s arch-rivals, Blackpool.

The 63-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road on a two-year deal and replaces Neil Critchley - who was sacked just under a fortnight ago. Bruce arrives with long-term assistant Steve Agnew, while Richard Keogh, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will make up the rest of his coaching team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce’s first game in charge is at home to Exeter City, on September 14 - he will take charge of training later this week. Blackpool sit 22nd in League One, having picked up two points from their first four games of the season .

The former Manchester United, Norwich City and Gillingham man has been out of work since 2022, when he left West Brom. He started his coaching career with Sheffield United, before spells in charge of Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Crystal Palace. He returned to Birmingham City, as boss, in 2001 and guided the Blues to promotion from the third and second tiers.

Bruce took on the Wigan job in 2007, then continued to coach in England’s top division with Sunderland. After being sacked by the Black Cats, he joined Hull City in 2012 and guided the Tigers to an FA Cup final - as well as two promotions from the Championship. Since then he’s coached Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the Baggies.

Upon making the move to the Seasiders, he said: “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club. I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity. I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”