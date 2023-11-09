Ryan Lowe fired up for Preston North End derby night at Blackburn Rovers

Ryan Lowe's first trip to Blackburn Rovers with Preston North End was a special one; needless to say he'd love to make another memory on Friday night.

The Lilywhites romped to a 4-1 victory under the East Lancashire snow last December, with Ben Woodburn and Ben Whiteman on the score sheet while Ched Evans scored two second half goals for the yellows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Blackpool relegated and Burnley promoted last campaign, Rovers provide PNE with their derby fix for the 2023/24 campaign. With around six thousand away fans set to back North End at Ewood Park, Lowe's motivation to get a result is naturally sky high.

"Listen, we cannot thank the fans enough," said Lowe. "I think, this season, we've seen a change in the fans at home, definitely. And the way they are with the players, credit to them for that. The away fans have been superb, spending all their hard earned money. To have six thousand plus going away, for a derby at Blackburn is massive and they deserve those moments.

"That's what we've got to make sure we do... give them those moments to go and celebrate. That is one of our driving ambitions, to send the fans home happy. We speak about it all the time and mention it on a daily basis because, without them, we are no-one are we? I am looking forward to seeing them behind that goal, definitely."

On Jon Dahl Tomasson's men, Lowe added: "They are very intricate in the way they play. I think the game at Norwich was probably a little bit different, in terms of what's going on there. But, the fact is, if you are off it then Blackburn Rovers can hurt any team in the division, let alone Norwich. So, we know that and we are equipped for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad