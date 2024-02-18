Liam Lindsay

Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay will welcome a free midweek after Saturday's battle against Blackburn Rovers.

The Lilywhites drew 2-2 with their Lancashire rivals at Deepdale, as PNE came from behind to take a point. All four goals were scored in the first 45 minutes, with Lindsay dreaming of scoring another late winner against the Ewood Park side. He wasn't able to do so this time, even though Preston sent plenty of crosses into the Rovers box late on.

On the whole, Lindsay was pleased to take something from the derby and extend North End's unbeaten run, but took responsibility for the defensively poor start. There were suspicions of offside for Sam Gallagher's strike which made it 0-2, but Lindsay had no complaints post-match.

"It was behind me and Jordan thought it was, but we've looked back and I don't think it is so yeah, poor from us really," said Lindsay. "After the start and the two goals we let in - which are not acceptable - we were on top for the rest of the game, basically. I thought we played well, other than that. It's a good point, considering us being two goals down - you can't give anybody that in this league. Us, as a back three, need to take the blame because they got in behind too easily.

"We'll look back and it and see what we can do better, but I think we know already. Great character to get back and we arguably could've nicked it. To be fair, the lads up top have been ruthless. We maybe don't create as many chances as we'd like, but we take them - which is always good. A few of us were carrying niggles, but I think adrenaline gets you through in a derby.

"We dealt with them much better in the second half and were on top, I think. To be fair, we knew they were going to (try get in behind) and it's poor from us. The two goals, you could maybe get away with one but two is unacceptable. The top of the pitch got us out of it. I think coming off the back of the results we've had, it helped us. There was patience and calmness and we knew we'd get chances."

It's now a case of resting, recovering and then recharging for Friday night's showdown at Coventry City - who are two points ahead of PNE and occupy the final play-off place. The importance of the next couple of games, with seventh placed Hull City after that, is not lost on Preston's number six.