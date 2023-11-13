Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United's Championship rivals sack manager
Preston North End's Championship rivals Rotherham United have sacked manager Matt Taylor following a 5-0 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.
Taylor was drafted in as a replacement for Paul Warne last autumn and helped guide the Millers to safety last term, as Rotherham clinched survival with a game to spare. That ended the Millers' run of yo-yoing between League One and the Championship but they currently sit in the second-tier relegation zone.
They held Preston to a 1-1 home draw in September but they are 22nd as things stand and four points from safety. Things do not get much easier as they take on Preston's play-off rivals and third-placed Leeds United in their first game after the international break on Friday, November 24.
A club statement confirmed: "Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team manager Matt Taylor with immediate effect. Taylor was appointed in October last year and guided the Millers to Sky Bet Championship survival in 2022/23, taking charge of 55 matches in total during his tenure. The 41-year-old was relieved of his duties on Monday and leaves with our wholehearted thanks and best wishes for the future. The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way."
Rotherham United Chairman Tony Stewart said: “It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season. We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.”