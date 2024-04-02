Preston North End were well backed at Birmingham City on Easter Monday, but could not send the away fans home with anything.
Jay Stansfield struck home the winner on 68 minutes, as interim Blues boss Gary Rowett stretched his unbeaten run - as a manager against PNE - to an incredible 14 games. There were just shy of 1,400 Preston supporters in the away end... have a look if you can spot yourself!
1 / 6
