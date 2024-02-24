Ben Whiteman and Ryan Lowe

Ben Whiteman felt Preston North End put in their best first half performance of the season - in Friday night's win over Coventry City.

The Lilywhites headed into the game on the back of 11 points from their last five games. And that confidence was on show, as they took the lead inside 60 seconds. Emil Riis headed home the opener and Will Keane added a second midway through the first half.

Preston were then in dreamland when Bobby Thomas' own goal made it three, before half time. It was then a case of PNE seeing the three points over the line and they did that in a professional manner. Whiteman took great satisfaction from the manner of the win, against a play-off rival.

"We have just mentioned it in there, I think first half was probably the best we have played this season," said Whiteman. "I thought we were outstanding off the ball. We suffocated them and didn't really let them get out. I thought, when we were on the ball, we were excellent as well and looked a real threat. Emil, Mads and Keano have been outstanding up there and it was a massive team effort. I think that is probably our best half of football.

"It is just a big belief thing. First half was staying on the front foot and we saw the game out well - with a couple of chances on the counter attack. I thought we deserved the three points. We are a tight knit squad - I think you see that from the celebrations - and we've never lost that belief in the dressing room.

"We are made up to get the three points. I think confidence and momentum is massive in football and we've picked up some great results. It's about staying level headed... that is key, but who knows? We are going to take it one game at a time. I think we are going into every game confident we can win and with a real belief. Emil coming back has been a massive plus and Mads in the ten pocket, I love playing with players like that - he is one of them who can hit the killer pass. You want him to risk those balls and if he gives it away, he gives it away.

