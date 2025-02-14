Preston North End duo given touchline bans as fines total £15,250 after Blackburn Rovers and Watford incidents
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has been issued a two-match touchline ban by the FA - while first-team coach Peter Murphy has also been sanctioned for misconduct.
The Lilywhites boss has been fined £7,500 and warned regarding his future conduct, to go with the two-match suspension from the touchline.
An independent Regulatory Commission found that Heckingbottom ‘acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards a match official around the tunnel area during half-time in PNE’s 2-1 win at Watford last month.
Furthermore, Murphy has been fined £1,000 and given a one-match touchline ban. That is for the same reason for behaviour after the Lancashire derby defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
North End are stated to have ‘failed to ensure that its players and technical area occupants did not behave in an improper manner’.
Those charges were admitted and Preston have been fined £6,750. The Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for the decisions can be found online, with written reasons for the North End manager and coach to be published in due course.
