Preston North End await verdict on double injury blow in Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town

The pair limped off in the first-half at Deepdale, Wickham with a hamstring issue and Lindsay after jarring his knee.

Wickham lasted less than seven minutes of his full PNE debut, stretching the hamstring in his right leg as he was challenged by a visiting defender.

He only recently signed a four-month contract with the Lilywhites after spending a few weeks training as a trialist.

Preston North End striker Connor Wickham receives attention from physio Matt Jackson

Centre-half Lindsay came off after half an hour, his injury happening a few minutes before when Dylan Barkers caught him with a late tackle - the Robins midfielder was booked.

North End head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "They don't look too good if I'm being honest with you.

"Both lads will get scanned tomorrow and we'll see how they come back.

"Connor's is a hamstring, he went to kick and stretched as the boy caught him - he has fully stretched it.

Liam Lindsay leaves the pitch with a knee injury in the first half of PNE's win against Cheltenham

"Liam's knee injury doesn't look too good, the guy has gone right through him. I felt it was late, I'm not saying it was a bad challenge.

"We are starting to get a few knocks at the moment, big Pat Bauer broke his nose on Saturday.

"That is why we made changes tonight, we brought seven in and I know the squad is a decent enough squad - we just have to make sure we get the balance right to win games.

"Hopefully I don't have too many more injuries to deal with because we've still get a few missing in terms of coming back from being ill or the affects of Covid. We don't need any more injuries.

"With Liam, we won't know exactly what is wrong until he has the scan but he's in a bit of pain at the moment."

North End won the game 4-1, Andrew Hughes, Joe Rafferty, Sean Maguire and Emil Riis finding the net.