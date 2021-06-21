Preston North End are ready to move forward on the transfer front this week

The squad return to Euxton a week on Thursday (July 1) and the Lilywhites are confident of having some new and not quite so new faces settled in before then.

Loan deals for Daniel Iversen and Sepp van den Berg are close to getting over the line after their pair impressed at Deepdale in the second half of last season.

Both loans would be for the full season with a short break clause in January – standard practice with long-term loans.

Preston North End are looking to complete a loan deal for Daniel Iversen

Should those two deals get completed, they would join Liam Lindsay in returning to North End.

Lindsay too was on loan last season and returned earlier in the month in a permanent move from Stoke City on a two-year contract.

Goalkeeper Iversen played 23 games after being borrowed from Leicester City in January after Declan Rudd was injured.

Van den Berg, 19, came at the start of February from Liverpool as part of the deal which took Ben Davies in the other direction to Anfield.

PNE also hope to get two permanent deals over the line this week, with a right-back and attacking midfielder in their sights – both Bosmans.

A deal for the midfielder is believed to be nearing completion, with a bit more work to be done yet on the right-back.

That would still leave a striker on the wanted list, with North End playing a longer game with that.

There is a belief that more strikers will become available once clubs start pre-season training and the transfer market livens up.