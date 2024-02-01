With hopes fading fast of Preston North End dipping their toe into the transfer market before tonight's 11pm deadline, their Championship rivals have been getting busy to ensure they have what they need for the business end of the season.

Deadline day deals are being completed as we speak, while the finisihing touches are being applied to others as clubs in the second tier look to strengthen their cases for either a promotion push or a relegation survival battle between now and May.

You never know, the Lilywhites might take us all by surprise and announce a signing as the clock ticks down. Fingers crossed! In the meantime, here's 14 Championship transfers that are in the process of being completed or have been announced as Preston's rivals scurry around for some late deals.

1 . Keiffer Moore - Bournemouth to Ipswich The Bournemouth and Wales forward is being tipped to join Ipswich - who PNE face on Saturday - before the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.

2 . Calum Chambers - Aston Villa to West Brom/Hull The experienced centre-back is reportedly in talks over a move to the Hawthorns after struggling for game time at Villa Park. Hull are supposedly keen, too.

3 . Paul Dummett - Newcastle United to Leeds/Ipswich Both promotion-chasing clubs have turned their attentions to the experienced Toon defender as they look for defensive reinforcements ahead of the business end of the season.

4 . Duncan McGuire - Orlando City to Sheffield Wednesday The USA international striker could be about to bolster the Owls' relegation survival hopes after a proposed move to Blackburn reportedly collapsed.