Preston North End appoint Ryan Lowe as their new manager

The Lilywhites have paid Plymouth Argyle compensation for Lowe who had been in charge of the Pilgrims for two-and-a-half years.

Lowe guided Plymouth to promotion from League Two in 2020 and leaves them in fourth place in League One.

The other promotion the 43-year-old has on his CV saw him guide Bury into League One in 2019, that his first managerial post.

Ryan Lowe

North End moved quickly for Lowe after deciding to end McAvoy's tenure as head coach on Monday evening.

By the speed things have happened, the Liverpool-born manager is someone PNE have had their eye on.

He ticks boxes of being quite a young manager but with experience at two clubs - and a promotion at each.

Lowe was a striker in his playing days, starting out in non-league with Burscough.

He went on to play for a number of league clubs including Shrewsbury, Crewe, Bury, Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Tranmere.

Lowe finished his career at Bury and there stepped into management. In his first season in charge he took the Shakers to promotion.

That attracted the attention of Plymouth who took him to Home Park in July 2019.

They were promoted in third place from League Two at the end of the pandemic-hit 2019/20 season.

North End will be hoping Lowe's appointment brings about some stability in the manager's office at Deepdale.

After a spell of calm in terms of managers - Simon Grayson was in charge for four years and four months, while Alex Neil lasted more than three-and-a-half years - there have been two sackings in just over eight months.

Neil was dismissed in March, with McAvoy's stint as head coach coming to an early end.

"Preston North End Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Ryan Lowe as first team manager.

"Ryan will take over with immediate effect, joining from Plymouth Argyle, a club he guided to promotion from League Two to League One in the 2019/20 season, and they currently sit fourth in the third tier.

"That was the second promotion on Ryan’s managerial CV, having previously led Bury FC into League One.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Plymouth Argyle for the professional way in which they have handled this matter."